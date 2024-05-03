Previous
Caterpillar Tracks by hannahcallier
Caterpillar Tracks

Abandoned on the edges of a field and woodland sits a lonely Caterpillar digger.
I like the way the nettles and undergrowth is slowly claiming it.
BostonBird

@hannahcallier
