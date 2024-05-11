Previous
Reflected Dandelion by hannahcallier
27 / 365

Reflected Dandelion

Playing with light and reflections with a common garden weed... I never really appreciated how beautiful they were.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
