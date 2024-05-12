Previous
Next
Derelict Handle by hannahcallier
28 / 365

Derelict Handle

another visit to the forgotten digger in a field, walking round it I noticed the almost perfect handle against the decaying and rusted door frame.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise