Fishing Nets by hannahcallier
39 / 365

Fishing Nets

Old style fishing nets in Ugandan fishing village
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderfully to see..
May 28th, 2024  
BostonBird
@beverley365 Thanks Beverley, I loved the textures in this picture and just reminds me of the whole experience at the village.
May 28th, 2024  
