92 / 365
Yellow Rose
I have just been given a beautiful bunch of yellow roses, specifically to play with for photos!! So over the next few days I'm hoping to play with several ideas to get different shots and see how they work... fingers crossed!
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
