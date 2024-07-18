Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
96 / 365
Close Relative
Playing with some old photos and I'm really pleased how this one came out this morning.
Photo taken in Uganda of this mother watching her young charge playing in the undergrowth.
The look in her face shows endless patience!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
96
photos
13
followers
4
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
18th September 2016 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
Beautiful image. It's superb. Fav
July 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Exquisite image fav!
July 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close