Close Relative by hannahcallier
Close Relative

Playing with some old photos and I'm really pleased how this one came out this morning.
Photo taken in Uganda of this mother watching her young charge playing in the undergrowth.
The look in her face shows endless patience!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Wendy ace
Beautiful image. It's superb. Fav
July 18th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Exquisite image fav!
July 18th, 2024  
