110 / 365
Play Time
Rufus playing with his favourite outdoor toy, the look of joy on his face melts my heart!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
0
1
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
115
photos
17
followers
6
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
2nd August 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
