Previous
Next
Pelican or Dodo?? by hannahcallier
114 / 365

Pelican or Dodo??

I loved the textures on this sculpture and again with the sun on one side it lent itself to is fast becoming my favourite style of pictures!
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise