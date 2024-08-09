Previous
Bed of Roses by hannahcallier
118 / 365

Bed of Roses

Final ice flower photo (until my next experiment!)
Line from Bon Jovi

I want to lay you down on a bed of roses
For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails
I want to be, just as close as
The holy ghost is
And lay you down on a bed of roses
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

