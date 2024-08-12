Previous
Dreamy Hydrangea by hannahcallier
Dreamy Hydrangea

looking through the back of the Hydrangea toward the sun to give a dreamy soft feel, with the stems looking like veins, which I guess they really are!
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
