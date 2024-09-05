Sign up
145 / 365
Lead Crew
It was amazing to be lead in the flotilla by a fantastic all female crew.
Left to Right: Ella - The Technician, Liv - The 'Admiral', Claudia - Host, organisation and general looker afterer of all the flotilla.
Thanks Ladies!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
152
photos
18
followers
6
following
