Harbour Line by hannahcallier
149 / 365

Harbour Line

This serene line is our mooring point. I loved the soft colours of the water, the slight ripples where the rope meets the water and then the distorted angle as it moves under the water showing how crystal clear the sea was
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

