164 / 365
Smelling the Flowers
A visit to the local wildlife park and this lemur was taking the time to enjoy life
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
164
photos
18
followers
6
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th September 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Great image. Even lemurs know we need to take time to smell the flowers.
September 25th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So dang cute! A great storytelling image
September 25th, 2024
