Hello Handsome by hannahcallier
165 / 365

Hello Handsome

This rather unlovable looking bird caught my eye, the Northern Bald Ibis actually had some beautiful colours in his feathers and I had a real soft spot for him
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

@hannahcallier
