BFF's by hannahcallier
199 / 365

BFF's

We've have a visitor for a few days, Amber was the first dog Rufus met outside his litter mates and they have stayed BFF's in the 3yrs since!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Wendy ace
Excellent. Fav
November 1st, 2024  
