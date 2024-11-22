Sign up
Pooch in the Ferns
Not an arty pic, but walking this morning in the glorious autumn sunshine made me realise just how lucky I am.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it.
