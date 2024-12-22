Previous
Planet Bauble by hannahcallier
253 / 365

Planet Bauble

Every year I get a new bauble, last years edition was this glass bauble and it caught my eye as the light plays off the inner burst like a new solar system
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it.
