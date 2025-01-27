Previous
Next
Rain Spots by hannahcallier
289 / 365

Rain Spots

Looking up at a light installation I noticed how the rain gave a lovely bokeh so started playing with the light and drops
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact