The Impatient Patient by hannahcallier
314 / 365

The Impatient Patient

After loosing a fight with a tree and impaling herself on a stick my grumpy cat is getting very cross at her house arrest until the stitches heal!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Awe poor Monkey!!! Great depiction of the scene!
February 24th, 2025  
