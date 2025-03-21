Previous
Next
Playing with paint by hannahcallier
342 / 365

Playing with paint

Paint splatter found in a stairwell.
The angle makes it hard to tell if the solid colour is flat to the fall or a wall
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact