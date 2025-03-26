Previous
Red Squirrel Feeding by hannahcallier
Red Squirrel Feeding

Lucky enough to visit a red squirrel forest, whilst the squirrels are wild and free to come and go they do like to visit the feeding stations. It gives us an excellent opportunity to see these shy beautiful creatures
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

