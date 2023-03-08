Previous
IMG_20230308_194202 by hannas
67 / 365

IMG_20230308_194202

Stayed in Hotel Vaakuna in Helsinki. It was built for the 1952 Olympics to accomodate spectators. It still has the 50s style and design in almost every detail. A very interesting stay.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
