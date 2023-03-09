Previous
IMG_20230309_223904 by hannas
68 / 365

IMG_20230309_223904

The sky looked amazing against the white building. Propably the most photographed church in Helsinki. It was very cold, perhaps it can be seen in the picture. At least the amount of people on the stairs indicates the coldness 😁
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
18% complete

Photo Details

