IMG_20230318_190629_edit_209445073161559

It's been sleeting the whole day. The windows are wet.
It took some adjustment to get the camera focus on the window and not the scene.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
21% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 18th, 2023  
