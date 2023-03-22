Previous
IMG_20230322_205025_edit_351092141927056 by hannas
81 / 365

IMG_20230322_205025_edit_351092141927056

We have three of these round windows. The make a nice frame.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
March 22nd, 2023  
