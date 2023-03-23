Previous
IMG_20230323_222010_edit_385658878751682 by hannas
Stairs. My house is in three levels, these are the basement stairs. Only today I realised how nice they look. This project makes me see the beauty in everyday things.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
