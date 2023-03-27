Previous
IMG_20230327_205543_edit_561910573874448 by hannas
86 / 365

IMG_20230327_205543_edit_561910573874448

Admiring the old again in this house. We got this long cabinet (only half of it in the picture!) with the house. It is custom made somewhere in the 60s.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
23% complete

Photo Details

