IMG_20230407_194439_edit_141154235040995 by hannas
97 / 365

IMG_20230407_194439_edit_141154235040995

Someone has skied here. We drove to the cottage to spend Easter here.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
