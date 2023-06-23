Previous
IMG_20230623_221807_edit_1440622568393568 by hannas
174 / 365

IMG_20230623_221807_edit_1440622568393568

Chives picked this evening. It's been raining all day and we've stayed inside cooking, going to the sauna and watching a movie. Relaxing.
Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
