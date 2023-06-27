Previous
IMG_20230627_215423_edit_1584597610071771 by hannas
178 / 365

IMG_20230627_215423_edit_1584597610071771

Lettuce starts to grow. I grow my lettuce, onions and herbs in large wooden boxes, somehow makes it warmer for them. The growing season is short here, will have to make the most of it.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise