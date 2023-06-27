Sign up
178 / 365
IMG_20230627_215423_edit_1584597610071771
Lettuce starts to grow. I grow my lettuce, onions and herbs in large wooden boxes, somehow makes it warmer for them. The growing season is short here, will have to make the most of it.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
