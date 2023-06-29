IMG_20230629_194346_edit_1671781518337523

Previous
It's been raining and thundering on and off today. Almost clear now.
Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Lisa Brown
beautiful cloud shot
June 29th, 2023  
