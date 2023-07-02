Previous
IMG_20230702_214911_edit_1773360491401482
183 / 365

IMG_20230702_214911_edit_1773360491401482

After a long day doing gardening, it's time for a Limoncello Spritz.
2nd July 2023

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
50% complete

