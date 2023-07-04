Previous
IMG_20230704_223506_edit_1848304100559247 by hannas
185 / 365

IMG_20230704_223506_edit_1848304100559247

Daisies at night. It finally stopped raining ar 10pm and it was possible to to take a photo.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
50% complete

Photo Details

