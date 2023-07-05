Sign up
186 / 365
IMG_20230705_095259_edit_1893806233309442
Unusual weather this week. +13 C and raining all day every day. Usually July is the warmest month, but not now. Stayed pretty much inside today taking care of daughter (fever and sore throat) and the dog (diarrhea). Hoping tomorrow is better...
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
186
photos
9
followers
0
following
