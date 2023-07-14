Previous
IMG_20230714_205654_edit_259130341727919 by hannas
IMG_20230714_205654_edit_259130341727919

So much mint growing in my backyard that mojitos are a must. Washed all the windows today, there are about 28 of them, all double of course.
14th July 2023

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 14th, 2023  
