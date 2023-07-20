Previous
IMG_20230720_191023_edit_219917685463190 by hannas
201 / 365

IMG_20230720_191023_edit_219917685463190

Sunny Helsinki, looks like in Italy
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Boxplayer ace
Love this view.
July 20th, 2023  
