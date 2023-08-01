Sign up
213 / 365
IMG_20230801_124233_edit_684090553472997
Organizing everything, school starts again next week. The building is pver 100 years old but everything is renovated a year ago.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Hanna Sivonen
@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
213
photos
9
followers
0
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
