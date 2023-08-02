Previous
IMG_20230802_194942_edit_733998736803280 by hannas
214 / 365

IMG_20230802_194942_edit_733998736803280

Again something new in the garden. We keep a small flowers field for butterflies. It was very windy, difficult to take a close photo.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
58% complete



Photo Details

