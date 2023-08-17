Previous
IMG_20230817_212446 by hannas
229 / 365

IMG_20230817_212446

Found this when I was digging old flower beds. Cool. I also found a doll's head, that was a bit creepy..
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise