IMG_20230818_195219_edit_1347077153570920 by hannas
230 / 365

IMG_20230818_195219_edit_1347077153570920

Drove to the cottage for the weekend.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Boxplayer ace
Fantastic sky and reflection in that still water.
August 18th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful sky and pov.
August 18th, 2023  
