IMG_20230828_215823_edit_1721457112385292 by hannas
239 / 365

IMG_20230828_215823_edit_1721457112385292

Probably silly of me, but these tiles in the bathroom made me fell in love with this old 1940s house the moment I saw them.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
65% complete

Photo Details

