Previous
IMG_20230914_192431_edit_348522448510485 by hannas
256 / 365

IMG_20230914_192431_edit_348522448510485

This made me laugh today. The man painted in the electrical cabinet is the legendary Finnish president Urho Kaleva Kekkonen, died in 1986. "Tottele" means "Obey".
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise