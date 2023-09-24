Previous
IMG_20230924_075135_edit_680243094829776 by hannas
266 / 365

IMG_20230924_075135_edit_680243094829776

Autumn
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
72% complete

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2023  
