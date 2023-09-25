Previous
IMG_20230925_210945_edit_726667185609827 by hannas
267 / 365

IMG_20230925_210945_edit_726667185609827

Apartment building from 1920s, just 100m where I live.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise