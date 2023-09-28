Previous
IMG_20230928_200809_edit_803339293409329 by hannas
270 / 365

IMG_20230928_200809_edit_803339293409329

Full moon, shot just outside my house.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
73% complete

Photo Details

