IMG_20231008_182503_edit_1164734390266467 by hannas
280 / 365

IMG_20231008_182503_edit_1164734390266467

Pizza Sunday! My new favourite, eggplant, sundried tomato and feta cheese.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
76% complete

