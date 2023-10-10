Previous
IMG_20231010_204634_edit_1234255055284582 by hannas
282 / 365

IMG_20231010_204634_edit_1234255055284582

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
Tia ace
Nice empty street scene. I like the reflected lights.
October 10th, 2023  
