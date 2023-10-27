Previous
IMG_20231027_105541_edit_243103161113616 by hannas
299 / 365

IMG_20231027_105541_edit_243103161113616

Winter is here
27th October 2023

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
81% complete

