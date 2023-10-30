Previous
IMG_20231030_105419_edit_341702249056732 by hannas
IMG_20231030_105419_edit_341702249056732

No snow yet, though the temperature is - 6C. Looks almost like a back and white picture.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
