IMG_20231112_082730_edit_709402571983601

315 / 365

Spent the weekend at the cottage. We've had heavy rains this fall, and the water level has risen. The dock is under water. The lake is almost frozen. Water is still warm enough to swim in 🙂
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
86% complete

Elisa Smith ace
Looks very cold, not sure if I would make it out alive after a swim haha.
November 12th, 2023  
